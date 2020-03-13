State Street Corp Buys 13,296 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,296 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.79% of Assembly Biosciences worth $9,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASMB. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.40. 63,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,897. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.14. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. The company has a market cap of $508.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 49.14% and a negative net margin of 611.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

