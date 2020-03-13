State Street Corp Buys 130,709 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 529.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,709 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $9,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1,355.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,881,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,061 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,668,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,560 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,601,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2,733.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 301,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after buying an additional 291,062 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,045,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.48. 193,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,242,333. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $64.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.