State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $9,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCCI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HCCI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,214. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $482.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $138.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.54 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 1.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on HCCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

