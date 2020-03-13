State Street Corp Boosts Stake in Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB)

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 323,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,245 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp were worth $9,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Len E. Williams bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $88,695.00. Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $109,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,750 shares of company stock valued at $908,100. 17.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

PUB traded up $1.03 on Friday, hitting $20.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,135. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25. The firm has a market cap of $372.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.73. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $31.34.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.15 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 14.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Peoples Utah Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Peoples Utah Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

