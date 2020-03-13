State Street Corp Acquires 74,287 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 788,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.14% of Global Medical REIT worth $10,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GMRE traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 5,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,157. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Global Medical REIT Inc has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $467.84 million, a P/E ratio of 101.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $20.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that Global Medical REIT Inc will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 6th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

