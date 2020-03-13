State Street Corp Acquires 6,476 Shares of HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in HCI Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,476 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $9,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in HCI Group in the third quarter worth $290,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in HCI Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its position in HCI Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in HCI Group by 93.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HCI Group by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI stock traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.74. HCI Group Inc has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.09). HCI Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $63.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.32 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HCI Group Inc will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

HCI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised HCI Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About HCI Group

HCI Group, Inc engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

