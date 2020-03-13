State Street Corp Acquires 33,399 Shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 510,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 33,399 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $9,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 6.5% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 771,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 46,812 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Luxfer by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Luxfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LXFR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Luxfer in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luxfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of LXFR stock traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.40. 644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,097. The company has a market cap of $346.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.25 million. Luxfer had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 0.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

