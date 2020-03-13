State Street Corp Acquires 16,786 Shares of CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE)

State Street Corp boosted its position in CNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CCNE) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,995 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,786 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.86% of CNB Financial worth $9,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $902,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 43.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CNB Financial in the third quarter worth about $246,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.36. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CNB Financial Corp has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $33.78.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The company had revenue of $36.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.09 million. CNB Financial had a net margin of 22.06% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CNB Financial Corp will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

In other news, Director Francis X. Straub III purchased 5,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $100,607.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,942.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 5,848 shares of company stock worth $116,041 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. CNB Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

