State Street Corp Acquires 12,271 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 599,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth about $318,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after acquiring an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $8.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.93 and a quick ratio of 13.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89. Accelerate Diagnostics Inc has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $24.00.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 million. Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 903.51% and a negative return on equity of 469.38%. Analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics Inc will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXDX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

