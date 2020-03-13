SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SRT Marine Systems stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. SRT Marine Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.99.

SRT Marine Systems Company Profile

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

