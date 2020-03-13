SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SRT Marine Systems stock opened at GBX 30 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.29. SRT Marine Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 41.63 ($0.55). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 45.99.
SRT Marine Systems Company Profile
