SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $142.12

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH (LON:SPSY)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $142.12 and traded as low as $109.00. SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH shares last traded at $111.50, with a volume of 11,782 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $54.30 million and a P/E ratio of 24.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 142.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 141.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

SPECTRA SYS COR/SH SH Company Profile (LON:SPSY)

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company's products include a system of taggant materials and sensor equipment to authenticate banknotes that are used by G8 central banks and other central banks for currency security, as well as a G8 country for passport security; and hardware and software systems include high-speed currency authentication sensors.

