SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 74.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.71% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 94,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 18,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 283.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 18,741 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,406. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $74.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

