Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.20-1.36 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-780 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $753.19 million.Spartan Motors also updated its FY20 guidance to $1.20-1.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Spartan Motors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spartan Motors will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spartan Motors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spartan Motors from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spartan Motors has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

