SounDAC Achieves Market Cap of $45,752.64 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 13th. One SounDAC coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SounDAC has traded down 30% against the US dollar. SounDAC has a total market capitalization of $45,752.64 and approximately $47,988.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00035659 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official website for SounDAC is soundac.io . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html

SounDAC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

