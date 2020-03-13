Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SFBC stock opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.31. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.31 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.96 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 8.96%.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous None dividend of $0.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 437.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.