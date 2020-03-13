Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Short Interest Update

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a drop of 14.4% from the February 13th total of 139,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 303,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
SLNO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.21. Soleno Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock has a market cap of $111.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.02.
Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Laidlaw started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.81.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.
