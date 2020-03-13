Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.77

Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $5.01. Smith-Midland shares last traded at $5.49, with a volume of 5,393 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $28.35 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Smith-Midland Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMID)

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes.

