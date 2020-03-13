Slack (NYSE:WORK) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Slack (NYSE:WORK) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.07–0.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $185-188 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $188.37 million.Slack also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.21–0.19 EPS.

WORK stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. 709,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,099,526. Slack has a twelve month low of $19.53 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.79.

Get Slack alerts:

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative return on equity of 554.57% and a negative net margin of 90.86%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. Slack’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

WORK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an in-line rating and set a $24.00 target price (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Slack in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Slack from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In other Slack news, major shareholder Marc L. Andreessen sold 60,536 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,460,733.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total transaction of $32,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 257,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,588.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Slack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.