Slack (NYSE:WORK) Given New Price Target at DA Davidson

Slack (NYSE:WORK) had its price target cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from to in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on WORK. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Slack from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Slack from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of WORK traded down $4.01 on Friday, hitting $17.35. 34,552,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,099,526. Slack has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $42.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.79.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The firm had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Slack will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $32,295.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $69,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,039,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 257,796 shares of company stock valued at $6,345,588.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WORK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Slack by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Slack by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 7,791 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Slack in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,862,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Slack in the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

