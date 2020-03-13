Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Silvercrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Silvercrest Metals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Desjardins analyst D. Stewart anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the year. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Silvercrest Metals’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley raised shares of Silvercrest Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

TSE SIL opened at C$6.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $923.14 million and a PE ratio of -59.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.96. Silvercrest Metals has a 52-week low of C$3.99 and a 52-week high of C$10.98.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

