SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) & Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Head to Head Survey

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.4% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Kosmos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Kosmos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources 39.72% 31.95% 12.58% Kosmos Energy -3.69% -2.44% -0.48%

Volatility & Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kosmos Energy has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Kosmos Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $288.63 million 0.09 $114.66 million $9.74 0.22 Kosmos Energy $1.51 billion 0.31 -$55.78 million ($0.05) -22.80

SilverBow Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kosmos Energy. Kosmos Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SilverBow Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Kosmos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kosmos Energy 0 1 3 0 2.75

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 557.28%. Kosmos Energy has a consensus price target of $7.42, suggesting a potential upside of 551.10%. Given SilverBow Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SilverBow Resources is more favorable than Kosmos Energy.

Summary

SilverBow Resources beats Kosmos Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins. Kosmos Energy Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

