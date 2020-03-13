SilverBow Resources Inc Expected to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share (NYSE:SBOW)

SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) – SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverBow Resources in a report released on Sunday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SilverBow Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $4.67 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SBOW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 million, a P/E ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.43. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $24.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in SilverBow Resources by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

