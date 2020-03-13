Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €91.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.13 ($92.01).

WAF opened at €57.32 ($66.65) on Monday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.24 and a 200-day moving average of €81.55.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

