Siltronic (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €91.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on Siltronic (FRA:WAF) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Siltronic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €74.00 ($86.05) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($106.98) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Siltronic and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.13 ($92.01).

WAF opened at €57.32 ($66.65) on Monday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a fifty-two week high of €153.20 ($178.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of €92.24 and a 200-day moving average of €81.55.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

Analyst Recommendations for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

