Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) – B. Riley reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Silicon Motion Technology in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.77. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

SIMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $33.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. Silicon Motion Technology has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 332.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.