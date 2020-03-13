Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $122.90.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.01 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

See Also: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.