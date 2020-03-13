Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Given New $93.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Citigroup from $123.00 to $93.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.78.
SLAB opened at $69.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.36, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. Silicon Laboratories has a one year low of $69.40 and a one year high of $122.90.
In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,021. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $1,891,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 97.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,628 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,460,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
