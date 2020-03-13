Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ShotSpotter, Inc. is involved in designing and delivering gunfire alert and analysis solutions. The Company’s product consists of ShotSpotter Flex, ShotSpotter SiteSecure and SecureCampus. It operates primarily in United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and South Africa. ShotSpotter, Inc. is headquartered in California, USA. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SSTI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Shotspotter from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their price objective on Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Shotspotter from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of SSTI opened at $30.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.54 million, a P/E ratio of 202.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.71. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shotspotter will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $38,885.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at $998,492.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,432 shares of company stock valued at $111,183 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSTI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 334.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 24.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 483,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after acquiring an additional 94,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shotspotter during the third quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

