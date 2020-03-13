Short Interest in Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) Increases By 191.3%

Rhinebeck Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBKB) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 191.3% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farley Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBKB stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.77. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $104.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc provides banking services to customers in the central Hudson Valley region of New York State. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one- to four-family residential real estate loans.

