Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) Increases By 211.1%

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 211.1% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of RETO opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.18. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.96.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

