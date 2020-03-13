Short Interest in Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) Declines By 14.3%

Primoris Services Corp (NASDAQ:PRIM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PRIM stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.71. 21,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,613. The stock has a market cap of $743.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.65 million. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $461,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 17.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 20,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 64,697 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 57,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 887,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

