Short Interest in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) Declines By 14.7%

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 2,240,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 521,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ PRAH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.60. 452,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.10. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 1.11.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $10,405,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,478,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

