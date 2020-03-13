Short Interest in Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Increases By 172.0%

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 506,100 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the February 13th total of 186,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in Novan in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NOVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Novan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Novan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $0.50 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.92.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. Novan has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

