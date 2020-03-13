Short Interest in MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) Declines By 14.5%

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,480,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 7,580,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

MFA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MFA FINL INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of MFA FINL INC/SH in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in MFA FINL INC/SH by 14.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in MFA FINL INC/SH by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 32,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 715,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MFA FINL INC/SH by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 101,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MFA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,473,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,735,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. MFA FINL INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.56.

MFA FINL INC/SH (NYSE:MFA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. MFA FINL INC/SH had a net margin of 65.00% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $70.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MFA FINL INC/SH will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, residential whole loans, credit risk transfer securities, and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

