Short Interest in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Decreases By 14.1%

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 176,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the February 13th total of 205,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan bought 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, for a total transaction of $75,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,909 shares of company stock worth $103,380 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSII. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 390.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HSII traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.87. The company had a trading volume of 9,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,233. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The firm has a market cap of $420.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $180.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.91 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.17%.

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on Heidrick & Struggles International in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

