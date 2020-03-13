Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) Grows By 275.0%

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 275.0% from the February 13th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of DLHC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.24 million during the quarter. DLH had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLH will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DLH news, Director William H. Alderman sold 51,897 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $207,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $530,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 175,955 shares of company stock valued at $797,372. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLHC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in DLH by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in DLH by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 62,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.26% of the company’s stock.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

