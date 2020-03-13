Short Interest in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) Expands By 71.3%

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 221,500 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the February 13th total of 129,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 353,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Cowen increased their target price on Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 33,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,266,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

NYSE VLRS opened at $5.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $697.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.40. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78.

About Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America.

