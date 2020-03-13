Short Interest in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Drops By 22.1%

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 22.1% from the February 13th total of 2,980,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NYSE APD traded up $8.68 on Friday, hitting $196.41. The stock had a trading volume of 14,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,808. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $178.48 and a 52-week high of $257.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.55 and a 200-day moving average of $229.75.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 56.52%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.56.

In related news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 289,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 32.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

