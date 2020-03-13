Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Team17 Group (LON:TM17)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Team17 Group (LON:TM17) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TM17 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 402 ($5.29) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Team17 Group from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 635 ($8.35) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Team17 Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 479.40 ($6.31).

Shares of TM17 stock opened at GBX 490 ($6.45) on Tuesday. Team17 Group has a 12 month low of GBX 195 ($2.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 560 ($7.37). The stock has a market cap of $643.87 million and a PE ratio of 38.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 376.59.

Team17 Group PLC develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes games across multiple platforms. Its portfolio comprises approximately 90 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists. Team17 Group PLC was founded in 1990 and is based in Wakefield, the United Kingdom.

