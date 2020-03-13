Shaun M. Smith Buys 10,000 Shares of Norcros plc (LON:NXR) Stock

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) insider Shaun M. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of Norcros stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 198 ($2.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,045.78).

LON NXR opened at GBX 179.50 ($2.36) on Friday. Norcros plc has a 52 week low of GBX 185 ($2.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 305 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 262.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 249.33. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 million and a PE ratio of 8.35.

Several research firms have recently commented on NXR. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.55) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

