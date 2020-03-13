Sentinel (SENT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel (CURRENCY:SENT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Sentinel token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and IDEX. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $19,756.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel has traded down 47.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000348 BTC.

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000099 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:SENT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 1,999,970,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,999,969,999 tokens. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co . Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio

Buying and Selling Sentinel

Sentinel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

