Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Announces Earnings Results

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.21 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Semtech updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.36 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.30-$0.36 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTC traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.84. 18,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.35. Semtech has a 52 week low of $31.25 and a 52 week high of $56.13. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.69.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 4,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,251.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sharon K. Faltemier sold 7,500 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $398,325.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,776 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,613.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,813,615 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Semtech from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Semtech from to in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered Semtech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BWS Financial lowered Semtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

