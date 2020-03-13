Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the company’s previous close.

WTTR has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered Select Energy Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.44.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR opened at $3.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Select Energy Services has a 12-month low of $2.87 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $367.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.77 and a beta of 2.42.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $276.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.61 million. Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Select Energy Services will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 499,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 32,906 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,584,000 after purchasing an additional 42,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

