SCRIV NETWORK Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (SCRIV)

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex and Crex24. In the last seven days, SCRIV NETWORK has traded 50.5% lower against the dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market capitalization of $5,523.06 and approximately $36.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Profile

SCRIV NETWORK is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official message board is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRIV NETWORK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SCRIV NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

