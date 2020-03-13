Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) is a leading global provider of engineered solutions & advanced materials. From their origins as paper-making experts during the Renaissance to their cutting-edge technologies that solve today’s modern business challenges, SWM has consistently demonstrated a forward-looking approach to helping their customers succeed. In recent years, as they focused on expanding their reach beyond fiber-based materials, SWM established & grew its Advanced Materials & Structures platform to include expertise and capabilities in resin-based technologies and materials. As part of this effort, SWM acquired and integrated several global leaders specializing in market-leading netting & high-performance TPU films, including Argotec, Conwed Plastics and DelStar Technologies. SWM also acquired its subsidiary Filtrexx International, a global leader in the research & development of sustainable, compost-based solutions for erosion control and storm water management. “

Get Schweitzer-Mauduit International alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of SWM stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.38. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 52 week low of $24.99 and a 52 week high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $888.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.38.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Schweitzer-Mauduit International (SWM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.