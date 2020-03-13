Scholastic (SCHL) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter. Scholastic has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 3.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Scholastic to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $27.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Scholastic has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 0.81.

SCHL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

