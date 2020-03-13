Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.
Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.
About Schneider National
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
