Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $26.00. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SNDR. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Cowen began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schneider National presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $24.38.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.02). Schneider National had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,805 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 5,485.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,302,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

