Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Given a €103.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €103.00 ($119.77) target price on Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €95.43 ($110.96).

EPA:SU opened at €70.66 ($82.16) on Monday. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €93.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.89.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

