Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SU. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.00 ($113.95) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €95.43 ($110.96).

Get Schneider Electric alerts:

SU opened at €70.66 ($82.16) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €93.62 and a 200 day moving average price of €86.89. Schneider Electric has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($75.44) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($88.77).

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.