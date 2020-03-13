Savills plc (LON:SVS) Raises Dividend to GBX 27.05 Per Share

Savills plc (LON:SVS) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 27.05 ($0.36) per share on Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Savills’s previous dividend of $4.95. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SVS opened at GBX 865.50 ($11.39) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.21. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 809.50 ($10.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,268 ($16.68). The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.74.

Get Savills alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Savills in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Savills in a research note on Friday.

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the Americas, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Savills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.