Sangui Biotech International (OTCMKTS:SGBI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Sangui Biotech International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGBI)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. Sangui Biotech International shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 8,700 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02.

About Sangui Biotech International (OTCMKTS:SGBI)

Sangui Biotech International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Sangui BioTech GmbH, develops hemoglobin-based artificial oxygen carriers for use as blood additives, blood volume substitutes, and variant products. The company's artificial oxygen carriers provide oxygen transport in humans in the event of acute and/or chronic lack of oxygen due to arterial occlusion, anemia, or blood loss, as well as chronic wounds.

