Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €6.70 Price Target for Air France KLM (EPA:AF)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.70 ($7.79) target price on Air France KLM (EPA:AF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.85 ($10.29) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €10.40 ($12.09) target price on shares of Air France KLM and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €10.60 ($12.33).

Get Air France KLM alerts:

Shares of EPA AF opened at €4.26 ($4.96) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is €9.55. Air France KLM has a 12-month low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 12-month high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Air France KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.